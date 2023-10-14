Why 10cc called themselves “the worst band in the world”









10cc were musical maestros known for their innovative art-pop sound seamlessly blending experimentation with irresistible catchiness. Their creative songwriting prowess allowed them to craft epic, nearly ten-minute-long mini-operas like ‘One Night in Paris’ with the same finesse as their chart-topping hits like ‘Dreadlock Holiday’.

Much like Dr. Hook’s ‘The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone”, ‘The Worst Band In The World’ playfully mocks the rock star lifestyle, delivered by a band of rock stars who could appreciate the humour. 10cc had a unique vantage point, having abstained from the headline-grabbing excesses. Before their days with 10cc, all four members toiled behind the scenes, engaging in session work, songwriting, and producing for other artists. This prior experience gave them valuable perspective when their own moment in the spotlight arrived.

The title ‘The Worst Band In The World’ is a clever twist on an anecdote from their label boss, Jonathan King, who had a dream in which he saw a sign outside the Hammersmith Odeon in London that read: “10cc, The Best Band In The World.” The band accepted the name but rejected the grandiose vision, opting to instead take it and add their own spin. In a Songfacts interview with band member Graham Gouldman, he said: “Really, it’s a play on that: the fact that we’re the worst band in the world and we don’t care, we just do what we want to do.”

This wasn’t the only time the band would create a satire out of their own music or the industry as a whole. For example, ‘The Dean and I’ existed in a curious space between parody and a sincere exploration of domestic values. Found on their eponymous debut album released in 1973, the song did considerably well in the charts, but surprisingly, Eric Stewart wasn’t its biggest fan. “I hated it,” he openly admitted during an interview with NME in 1976.

“This is the democratic side of the group at work, we’re prepared to try anything, no matter which one of the group hates the production or the song that we’ve got,” he explained. “We do try to go through and do it to its ultimate, and that particular song reminded me tremendously of Hollywood musicals like South Pacific and Oklahoma, which I abhor.”

However, while it didn’t really appeal to Stewart, 10cc members Lol Creme and Kevin Godley wrote it as an intentionally sardonic take on musicals. Godley said he “always had an affection for the ’30s and ’40s,” adding: “I was very into art deco at the particular time of writing that, and I just wanted to do something in that vein, yet up to date, in a way, which I think we did very successfully in that track.”

While 10cc never really took themselves too seriously, songs like ‘The Worst Band in the World’ also comment on the music industry’s sometimes absurd standards and the pressure to conform to certain expectations. Despite its humourous and somewhat self-deprecating tone, it’s also considered one of 10cc’s most iconic songs and is appreciated for its clever wordplay and catchy melody.