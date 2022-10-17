Whoopi Goldberg wants Lizzo to star in 'Sister Act 3'









Whoopi Goldberg has said that her dream cast for Sister Act 3 would include Nicki Minaj, Keke Palmer and Lizzo. The actor was recently invited onto Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne The God, where she shared her list of ideal castmates.

Discussing the would-be cast for the third instalment of the Sister Act series, Goldberg said: “I’m going to ask for Keke Palmer to come in,” she said. “I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki Minaj! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

Goldberg went on to reveal that she’d have her hands on the Sister Act 3 script by the end of the month. “Hopefully, we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” she noted.

Palmer recently retweeted a fan-made Sister Act 3 poster, which featured her name alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler’s. Palmer clearly approved of the proposed cast, sharing the tweet alongside the caption: “God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life,” she captioned the tweet. “[Disney], this is what they asked for, I’m just here to relay.”

Palmer had previously expressed interest in starring in Sister Act 3 during an interview on The View back in 2021 Speaking to Goldberg, Palmer said: “I heard Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you know I’m available for the job. Any job,” she said to Goldberg, who assured the actor that she’d, “I already brought it up.”

Rumours about Sister Act 3 have been circulating since 2020, with Goldberg telling James Cordon that the selectivities kept on putting it off because “they kept saying no one wanted to see it”. She went on to note: “And then quite recently, it turns out that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”