Whoopi Goldberg under fire after repeating false Holocaust comments









Whoopi Goldberg has managed to generate controversy once again after doubling down on her previous assertions about the Holocaust. Following her ignorant comments about the historical tragedy and the ethnic identity of the Jewish community, many social media users have criticised Goldberg’s claims.

This isn’t the first time Goldberg aired her controversial views about the Holocaust. While talking to the panel on her show, Goldberg previously said: “Let’s be truthful about it, because, the Holocaust isn’t about race… [It’s] about man’s inhumanity to man.” When there was pushback on her claim, Goldberg declared: “These are two white groups of people.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Goldberg doubled down on her comments and claimed the Holocaust wasn’t about race: “It wasn’t originally. Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

She added: “The Nazis measured the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a distinct race. They did that to Black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

Following the backlash against her recent comments, Goldberg issued a public apology: “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I’m still learning a lot, and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis.



How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! pic.twitter.com/nD8drxWpxJ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 31, 2022