Who wrote ‘Hey Joe’? The mysterious origins of a classic









‘Hey Joe’ is an enigmatic piece of music history, a song that has traversed time and genres to become a rock standard. Its origin story remains mysterious, adding to its allure and intrigue. This American song, allegedly born in the tumultuous 1960s, has undergone countless renditions, finding a home in diverse musical styles through the hands of numerous artists.

At its core, ‘Hey Joe’ tells a compelling story: the lyrics revolve around a man fleeing the consequences of his actions, charting a path to Mexico after committing a grave act, shooting his unfaithful wife. It’s a narrative of passion, betrayal, and the desperate flight from justice. All elements that have intrigued and resonated with audiences for decades.

The song’s official entry into the musical canon occurred when it was officially registered for copyright in the United States in 1962 by Billy Roberts. However, Jimi Hendrix covered the most famous version for his debut album, Are You Experienced?, which contributed to its legacy as a symbol of rebellion, love, and consequence.

Although Roberts claimed copyrights, it still yields various claims and disputes surrounding its origins. This rock standard has been attributed to songwriters, including Roberts and Dino Valenti, while some versions label it as a traditional folk song. Despite Roberts’ efforts, many claim that its origin is more complex, including Scottish folk singer Len Partridge, who asserted that he collaborated with Roberts on the song when they both performed in Edinburgh clubs back in 1956.

What’s more, Roberts’ inspiration for ‘Hey Joe’ appears to have drawn from several sources, one of which includes the song ‘Baby, Please Don’t Go to Town’, written by his girlfriend, Niela Horn, which employed a similar chord progression based on the circle of fifths. Additionally, there is Carl Smith’s 1953 US country hit, ‘Hey Joe!’ written by Boudleaux Bryant, which not only shared the title but also included a similar “questioning” format. The early 20th-century traditional ballad ‘Little Sadie’, which recounts the tale of a man fleeing after shooting his wife, also likely contributed to the song’s narrative.

Ultimately, thanks to several reasons, Roberts penning the song with a collaborator seems the most likely origin, including the fact that he performed the song many times throughout the 1950s and 1960s without copyright protection. However, the later versions threw it back into the mainstream spotlight, including the esteemed Hendrix version alongside another performed by The Byrds called ‘Hey Joe (Where You Gonna Go)’ for their 1966 album Fifth Dimension.

Hendrix’s rendition garnered critical acclaim for the unique rock twist he added to it, making it even more significant as it served as his closing performance at the 1969 Woodstock Festival. Notably, it marked the concluding song of the entire event and was played in response to an enthusiastic encore request from the remaining 80,000 attendees who had not yet departed.

Irrespective of its enigmatic origins, ‘Hey Joe’ underwent a remarkable metamorphosis from its initial rendition to evolve into the iconic masterpiece we now recognise. The song captivated the creative spirits of artists spanning diverse genres, cementing its status as a pivotal symbol within the tapestry of musical history.