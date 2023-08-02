Who was the first ever James Bond?









In 1953, the world was introduced to a character who would change the face of popular fiction forever: James Bond.

Bond was an enigmatic figure, suave yet lethal, equally comfortable at a high-stakes poker table or a deadly encounter with an international villain. This was the vision of author Ian Fleming, who immortalised Bond in a series of thrill-laden novels that would become the definitive British franchise.

Fleming’s books were a revelation, capturing the public’s imagination with their heady mix of espionage, exotic locales, stiff drinks and a compelling protagonist. The most compelling component of the Bond character was how perfect a fit he was for the zeitgeist of the era. Here was a quintessentially British hero, navigating the shadowy world of Cold War politics with an irresistible mix of style and ruthlessness. Yes, he could hold his own in a fight, but he was also more than content to gulp down martinis and wear good English tailoring. The books flew off the shelves, and readers eagerly awaited each new adventure.

Sensing the potential for cinematic adaptation, production company Eon Productions, spearheaded by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, took a gamble in the early 1960s. Tasked with the monumental challenge of bringing this beloved character to the silver screen, the producers began a meticulous search for the right actor to fill Bond’s polished shoes.

Enter Sean Connery, a relatively unknown Scottish actor with a handful of film credits and a gritty, working-class background. Far removed from the suave sophistication of 007, Connery was initially seen as an unconventional choice. Yet, the producers recognised something special in his raw charisma and acting prowess, a spark that held the promise of transforming into the magnetic pull of Bond.

Their faith was vindicated with the release of the first Bond film, Dr No, in 1962. Based on Fleming’s sixth Bond novel, the plot whisked audiences away on a thrilling journey to Jamaica, where Bond, with his trusty Walther PPK and an endless reservoir of charm, foils the nefarious plans of the eponymous villain, Dr No.

Dr No was an unexpected success, earning rave reviews and robust box office returns. Connery’s performance, praised for its blend of ruthlessness and vulnerability, created an enduring template for the character. The film’s success cemented the franchise’s future, with Connery reprising his role in six more films and setting the stage for a legacy that spans over six decades – and still counting.

Today, as we stand on the cusp of a new era, with a search underway for a new Bond to replace Daniel Craig following No Time to Die, the legacy of James Bond continues to resonate. From the pages of Fleming’s novels to the cinematic spectacles we’ve come to adore, Bond’s journey reflects the enduring allure of a character who has repeatedly captured our collective imagination. And at the heart of this enduring fascination stands Sean Connery, the original 007, whose seminal portrayal in Dr No single-handedly kickstarted British cinema’s proudest achievement.