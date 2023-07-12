Who played the biggest concert in music history?









Over the years, several concerts have brought in unthinkable numbers of fans. The most prominent of these came on August 15th, 1965, when the biggest band of all time, The Beatles, pulled in 55,600 at New York’s Shea Stadium to confirm their position as the defining band of their generation. However, due to increased technological and logistical capacities, since then, this number has been trumped extensively. Bringing this point into focus, Britpop heroes, Blur played to a sold-out Wembley Stadium of 90,000 last Saturday, July 8th.

In terms of historic shows playing to remarkable numbers, various influential artists have cemented their place in history by attracting legions of followers to a performance. Five years after The Beatles took to the stage at Shea Stadium in July 1969, their British Invasion counterparts, The Rolling Stones, occupied a stage in London’s Hyde Park to an audience estimated to have been between 250,000 and 500,000.

Famously, the tragic death of their founder and original leader, Brian Jones, two days earlier impacted such a groundswell. Remarkably, many major conurbations in the United Kingdom have similar or much smaller populations.

Elsewhere, in 1996, Oasis gave Britpop its crowning moment when they played two nights at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, to 250,000 fans, for performances widely believed to have been their finest. It was so consequential that in 2022, the band’s former frontman, Liam Gallagher, returned to the site for another duo of shows.

The demand for the original Oasis performances was so astronomical that 4% of the British population – 2.5 million people – applied for tickets, amounting to a figure that could have led to 20 sold-out concerts if acted upon, remaining the highest recorded demand for a British concert to date.

Following this, Fat Boy Slim made history when over 250,000 people flocked to Brighton Beach to watch him perform in 2002. Three years later, in 2005, Live 8 concert held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art saw 1.5 million fans stretching for a mile along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. A year after that, The Rolling Stones performed to 1.5 million fanatics on Rio De Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in 2006. Vasco Rossi also holds the title for the highest-attended ticketed concert of all time.

Meanwhile, French electronic pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre – a man well-versed in expansive shows – also has a place in this story, with him playing to over 3.5 million people in Moscow in 1997 to mark the city’s 850th anniversary. As an interesting side note, Jarre held the first-ever free concert with over a million attendees. It was held in Paris in 1979 and created the Guinness World Records entry.

Despite the monumental proportions of the aforementioned shows, one man beats them all to the title of the biggest gig in history. It might seem unbelievable, but on New Year’s Eve 1994, in what also happens to be the highest-attended free show of all time, Rod Stewart played to a reported 3.5 million people on Rio De Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach. As some outlets claim the figure was more like 4.2 million, it gives him the edge over Jarre.

Watch Rod Stewart play the biggest show in history below.