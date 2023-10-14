Who did Bob Dylan write ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ about?









Navigating a diverse and unconventional career, including serving as a sporadic guitarist for Bob Dylan, alongside pursuing a career as a film composer, and dedicating five years to life as a macadamia nut farmer in Hawaii, the obscure ‘Mr Tambourine Man’ figure played a pivotal role in shaping Dylan’s music.

Despite the veil of mystery surrounding the song, Dylan himself pointed to a real figure behind the moniker and that the track was actually inspired by one of the musicians who contributed to the record: Bruce Langhorne. His life was marked by incredible adversity, which he bravely surmounted to become Dylan’s trusted collaborator.

As a young child, Langhorne had always harboured a strong passion for music, but the idea of becoming a guitarist only struck him after a deeply saddening event. During his formative years, he appeared to be on the path to becoming a professional violinist. Still, a life-altering accident involving homemade fireworks shattered his classical music aspirations, leaving him with the heartbreaking loss of two fingers and a portion of his right thumb. “At least I won’t have to play the violin anymore,” he told his upset mother at the time.

Given his disability, the prospect of a career in professional music appeared unlikely, but at the age of 17, Langhorne made a resolute decision to learn the guitar. Despite five years having passed since he last played an instrument, his musical instincts remained intact, allowing him to swiftly regain his abilities. Limited by using only half of his right hand, Langhorne couldn’t approach the guitar like most musicians. Out of necessity, he forged a distinctive style that would eventually propel him to success. “I got to be a very good accompanist because I was really forced to listen,” he said.

Following stints as a street performer and appearances at folk clubs in New York, Langhorne’s remarkable talent began to make waves. In October 1962, he had the opportunity to join Dylan in a recording session, showcasing his exceptional guitar skills on ‘Corrina, Corrina’ for The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. His electrifying guitar work also graced tracks like ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ and ‘Maggie’s Farm’ on Bringing It All Back Home.

“Since I have fingers missing, some styles of guitar playing were forever unreachable for me. Like, I couldn’t really play good flamenco. Classical was difficult for me, though I did play some classical,” Landhorne said in an interview with Richie Unterberger. “But since I couldn’t develop technique to the point where I could just play the entire repertoire of guitar music, I had to develop a technique based on my own aesthetics. Because I had to listen to everything and say, okay, this sounds okay with three voices.”

He continued: “I used each of my fingers to generate a line, a polyphonic line, or I would play, which is why I say I really needed someone who had a thread going to really do my job. Because then they could generate a couple of lines of polyphony, or a rhythmic structure. And then I could enhance that.” Without his innovation of the finger-picking style, he wouldn’t have gained the recognition as a skilled accompanist, and his journey might never have intersected with Dylan’s, which ultimately led to the birth of ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’.

In the liner notes to his Biograph box set, Dylan said, “‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ was inspired by Bruce Langhorne. Bruce was playing guitar with me on a bunch of the early records. He had this gigantic tambourine. It was like, really big. It was as big as a wagon wheel. He was playing, and this vision of him playing this tambourine just stuck in my mind. I don’t know if I’ve ever told him that.”