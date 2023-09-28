Who coined the phrase ‘sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’?









In a 1969 edition of Life, the writer Edward Kern asked, ‘Can It Happen Here?’. Beneath that rather open-ended headline, he mused: “Almost certainly not. Despite all the turmoil in America – the chaos on the campuses, the uprisings in the ghettos, the threats to burn the country down – it is almost impossible to imagine the US undergoing a violent political revolution”.

Later in the piece, he fatefully decreed: “The counterculture has its sacraments in sex, drugs and rock”, rather than revolt.

But his phrase, like the revolution in many ways, went nowhere. Vitally, also like the revolution, it lacked rhythm. ‘Sex, drugs and rock’ just doesn’t flow that well; it’s lacking the roll. This stilted triplet would later be polished up in a 1971 piece in The Spectator, opining, “Not for nothing is the youth culture characterized by sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll”. This may well be the first time we see the phrase was used in earnest. However, the conservative sentiment of the piece meant that it never really caught on from there.

At the time, music was the driving force of the zeitgeist, and it would be music that brought the phrase to fruition, thanks to good old Ian Dury. “It’s the groove really, a rhythm pattern, and a certain tempo,” he said about his songwriting, “And the words find their own tempo, and it’s usually the right one. If it means a certain thing, you’ll say it or you’ll sing it in the same tempo every time”.

In other words, there is an inherent poetry to phrasing that materialises itself. For instance, take this following verse, you can gauge the melody from the prose alone:

“Home improvement expert

Harold Hill of Harold Hill

Of do-it-yourself dexterity

And double-glazing skill

Came home to find another gentleman’s kippers in the grill

So sanded off his winkle

With his Black and Decker drill”.

That might showcase Dury’s wordplay dexterity, but it was his knack for iconography coupled with his know-how that if something means “a certain thing”, it’ll carry its own tempo, that etched his work into history. And so, his track with The Blockheads, ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll’, crystallised the sacraments of counterculture in a melody that would stick.

As a result, Ian Dury found himself in the Oxford English Dictionary as the originator of the phrase. Interestingly, the song itself doesn’t focus on the three elements in the title. Instead, it uses them to symbolise the notion of an ‘alternative lifestyle’ depicted in the riddle-like verses. In many ways, this is a more fitting usage of the phrase than literally focusing on the triplet.

After all, even though the Ian Dury & The Blockheads song was released in 1977, it harked back to the beginnings of counterculture, which was not primarily about sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll but simply going about life in a different fashion to the war-scourged era that they had grown up in. It just so happened that as their revolution arose, it coincided with pop culture, the pill, and an onslaught of psychedelics. Thus, this triumvirate became an umbrella of the revolution that took about 15 years and the mind of Ian Dury to hone into a tagline.