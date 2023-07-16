Which musician has made the most number one albums?









It’s usually every artist’s dream to have a number one album. From the minute that people pick up a guitar to write songs, one of the goals is to find some piece of their heart that resonates with an individual enough to take their record to the top of the charts. As much as some people might struggle to recapture the magic of their first entry into the charts, Paul McCartney makes hits as if it’s second nature.

From the raw data, McCartney has managed to have the most number one albums on Billboard, being involved in 27 releases that have hit the top. This all started with his time with The Beatles, who were among the first to break sales records when Beatlemania kicked into high gear. Off the strength of albums like A Hard Day’s Night, McCartney’s collaborations with John Lennon sent the world into a frenzy, with fans desperate to hear everything they made together.

Even when operating outside the confines of pop music, McCartney secured yet more acclaim in the charts for his experimentation, including albums like Sgt Pepper which hit top spot without having a proper single present on the record. Then again, any amount of success like that is bound to burst with any great band, and Macca was back at square one when The Beatles called it quits.

After painstakingly trying to build back his success, his debut album McCartney also hit number one despite being incredibly rough around the edges. Even when making the rounds in his newest group, Wings, Macca still found himself in the good graces of the charts, with every album from Red Rose Speedway to Wings at the Speed of Sound reaching the top of the charts.

Even though he didn’t receive as many accolades during his solo career, something else in the background gave him a boost. Over time, the Beatles’ back catalogue started to receive acclaim after John Lennon’s death, with various compilations reaching the top of the album charts as well.

As the band announced that they were working on finishing up an old John Lennon solo track, the compilation three-disc set of Anthology gave fans another peek into what the wholistic Beatles experience looked like, comprised of various outtakes alongside the new songs. Since this was when acts like Oasis were singing the praises of The Beatles, the Fab Four’s back catalogue climbed to the top of the charts again, with each of the three discs going to the top.

By the time the band released the collection of singles, 1, in 2000, the loyal Beatles fans sent the album to number one all over again, bringing McCartney’s music to a whole different audience. The latest in the string of albums that McCartney has been involved in include his latest albums Egypt Station and McCartney III, which both entered the top of the charts in America and England, respectively.

Despite being a living legend and easily the oldest chart-topper in the world, McCartney has always possessed that melodic sensibility that gets people coming back time and time again.