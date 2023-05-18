Which Hollywood actor has the most acting credits?









Some actors have worked so tirelessly throughout their careers that they rack up a crazy amount of credits and titles in their filmography. Of course, some actors like to carefully pick their roles and finetune their performances, making each one unique, but for one Hollywood actor in particular, Eric Roberts, it seems like there is no job that he will turn down.

Roberts was born in Mississippi in 1956 to former actors and playwrights. Acting ran in the family; not only did Roberts’ parents co-found the Atlanta Actors and Writing Workshop, but they also ran a children’s acting workshop in Georgia too. Eric is not the only Roberts child to take up the profession, though, as his younger sister is the acclaimed actor Julia Roberts.

When Eric Roberts was 18 years old, he performed in the NBC soap opera Another World, which aired in 1977. From there, Roberts appeared to be heading for stardom as he received his first Golden Globe nomination after playing in the 1978 film King of the Gypsies, a feat he followed up on in 1983 with Star 80.

Every actor eyes up an Academy Award, though, even if it is just to be nominated for one, and Roberts got his first recognition at the Oscars in 1985 when he was nominated for the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award for his performance as an escaped convict in Andrei Konchalovsky’s action thriller Runaway Train.

Amongst Roberts’ many credits, he was featured in the film The Pope of Greenwich Village, The Specialist, The Immortals and Purgatory in the 1980s and 1990s. In terms of TV appearances, which of course, contribute to that big 700+ total, Roberts appeared in shows such as Doctor Who and In Cold Blood.

The 2000s saw Roberts continue his dedication to acting, starring in The Flying Dutchman, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and he had a minor role in The Dark Knight. However, Roberts’ career never hit the famed heights of his younger sister, which led Mickey Rourke to state that he hoped Roberts could get a role like The Wrestler to revive his career the way he had.

Discussing his lengthy filmography, Roberts once told Vanity Fair in 2018, “I start making a bunch of B movies—bam bam bam bam bam bam—one after the other, and then suddenly two, three years have passed, and I made like 30 films in two, three years.”

With a whopping 725 credits to his name at the time of writing, Eric Roberts is undoubtedly the most tirelessly working actor in Hollywood.