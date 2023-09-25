Which actor has starred in the most Quentin Tarantino movies?









Quentin Tarantino may be one of the most innovative and stylistic directors in contemporary cinema, but he’s also a creature of habit. When he’s casting actors to bring his excessive violence and even more excessive expletives to life on screen, Tarantino often favours a familiar repertoire of reliable actors.

Uma Thurman featured in Pulp Fiction in the 1990s before she starred as the iconic Bride in Tarantino’s revenge duology, Kill Bill. Tim Roth acted in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight, but he also featured in Tarantino’s contribution to the anthology film Four Rooms, tipping his numbers just over Thurman’s. Harvey Keitel also has four Tarantino collaborations to his name, but Samuel L. Jackson has them both beat with six.

Many would assume that Jackson is Tarantino’s most frequent onstage presence. After his memorable performance as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, the actor has gone on to collaborate with Tarantino for over two decades. Their most recent outing together came in the form of 2015’s The Hateful Eight, which marked Jackson’s sixth appearance in a Tarantino film.

Still, despite his near-constant presence in the director’s filmography, Jackson doesn’t quite take the title for most Tarantino appearances. That award goes to Tarantino himself. Though he doesn’t quite have the same talent for acting as he does for filmmaking, the director loves a cameo and often places himself into his own films.

In his debut feature in 1992, Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino appeared as Mr. Brown, a member of the group who is killed early into the heist film. Two years later, he appeared as a character named Jimmy in the cult classic Pulp Fiction. Wearing a satin dressing gown, coffee in hand, his character begs Jackson’s Jules and John Travolta’s Vincent to dispose of the dead body before his wife gets home.

A precedent had been set for the filmmaker to make a small appearance in each of his films, a tradition Tarantino has continued ever since. His voice was used as the answering machine message in Jackie Brown. He formed part of O-Ren Ishii’s Crazy 88 in Kill Bill: Volume 1. He played Warren, a bartender, in Death Proof. He was one of the Nazis scalped by the Inglourious Basterds. He adopted a poor Australian accent in Django Unchained. He narrated part of The Hateful Eight, and he even appeared in Four Rooms.

Most recently, his voice featured very briefly in the credits of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, directing star Leonardo DiCaprio in a fake commercial. The only Tarantino-directed film that seems to omit the filmmaker’s presence is Kill Bill: Volume 2, which Tarantino considers to be the same film as the first volume anyway.

Though it’s never the focus of his films, it’s a fun task to look out for that guaranteed glimpse of the man behind the camera between generous doses of gore and pop culture references.