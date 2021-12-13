When Mick Jagger teamed up with Joss Stone and Dave Stewart for an awful Christmas song









Mick Jagger’s career is a tapestry of impressive rock and roll threads effortlessly woven between outsider danger and mainstream success. Without a doubt, Jagger can be considered one of the most potent frontmen of all time. However, as with us all, something about Christmas surely make The Rolling Stones frontman go a little loopy. Well, that can be the only assumption to be made when looking back at possibly his most ludicrous collaboration ever.

Jagger isn’t afraid of linking up with another artist. Of course, for his mega-hit ‘Dancing in the Street‘, he leant on the multi-faceted and multi-talented David Bowie to gain himself a chart hit away from his rock and roll band. Later, Jagger also collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am for a truly cringe-inducing single. However, nothing can top the moment Jagger joined Eurhtymics Dave Stewart, Damian Marley, Joss Stone and composer A.R. Rachman.

A mish-mash of musical talent, what followed was an album of equally embarrassing tunes which layered Jagger’s vocals with Stone’s smooth sound and flecked it with a reggae-infused groove that seemingly flirted with a Bollywood-inspired string section. It was car crash stuff.

“I love musicians from all over the world, but never liked the term ‘world music,’” Stewart said of the original project. “That sounds like people knitting with yogurt.” He wasn’t wrong. The album would come and go without much of a murmur but, soon enough, the lucrative Holiday market opened up in front of the band and Stewart and co. decided to pen another song.

The song wasn’t to include the work of Damian Marley and Rachman and, instead, focused on Jagger and Stone’s interplay over a blue-rock sound. ‘Lonely Without You (This Christmas)’ was the group’s first foray into the Christmas song market and despite being simple and comparatively charming, it still feels like the worst part of the music industry — shallow, cold and ultimately designed only for sales.

There’s something interesting in listening to two vocally blessed singers deliver their licks over some blues-rock dressed in red, green and gold, but the song most likely deserves its place in history: forgotten and buried.