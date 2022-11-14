When Jim Carrey joined Alice Cooper on stage for rare performance









Canadian actor Jim Carrey is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most charismatic, magnetic and hilarious faces. This is exemplified in his star roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, all comedic performances.

He’s also played a hand in more dramatic roles such as The Trueman Show and An Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But what many of his film fans don’t know, is that Carrey is also a gigantic music fan, having performed his own special cover of ‘Creep’, he has also given his all to a few other songs too.

Carrey is beloved among film fans for his brilliant comedic timing and energy that knows no bounds. The actor portrays just this on screen, behind the scenes, during interviews and even during official award ceremonies.

One area where Carrey surprised fans with this magnetic and energetic personality was on stage. During a benefit show for the Maui Food Bank on New Year’s Eve 2016, the actor had a surprise performance with glam rock star Alice Cooper.

The Alice Cooper band rose to fame in 1971 with the hit single ‘I’m Eighteen’ and the album Love It to Death. The ever-changing group specialise in the loud and fast-paced genres of shock rock, hard rock, heavy metal, glam rock and psychedelic rock.

Known for his drastic transformations in films, Carrey donned some Cooper-style makeup to completely immerse himself in the heavy metal look and channel the right character. He then accompanied the Poison singer for a duet rendition of ‘No More Mr Nice Guy.’

This is a classic track from Cooper’s 1973 album, Billion Dollar Babies. The surprising duo then gave a performance of ‘School’s Out,’ the title track from Cooper’s hit 1972 album.

‘School’s Out’ was then followed by Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ as another rock classic for fans to enjoy. Cooper and Carey were also backed by Cooper’s band, with guitarists Nita Strauss and Damon Johnson, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

The event also featured some more surprise appearances by Weird Al Yankovic, Steven Tyler, Bob Seger and the Doobie Brothers.

Check out the performance here