Remembering when Fugazi played a protest show in front of The White House in 1991









Although they might have been on hiatus for 20 years, there’s no denying that Fugazi are one of the most impactful outfits of all time. D.C. punk royalty, the classic lineup comprised former Minor Threat leader Ian MacKaye, ex-Rites of Spring figurehead Guy Picciotto, bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty – also formerly of Rites of Spring. The post-hardcore heroes always led by example, spreading their influence via genre-bending music, DIY ethics, moral business practices and a broader contempt for the powers that be.

Whilst there are many moments of note in the band’s career, one of the most iconic came on January 12th, 1991, when they played in front of the home of American politics, The White House, to protest against the Gulf War. Playing a host of tracks now considered classics as part of their set, most of them came from their April 1990 debut album Repeater, such as ‘Turnover’, ‘Blueprint’ and ‘Brendan #1’.

Famously, the sign over the makeshift stage said, “There will be two wars.” Interestingly, this wasn’t a foreshadowing of the incumbent President Bush’s son invading Iraq in 2003, but rather the band saying Americans would stand up to the war. At one point, MacKaye said to the crowd, “They’re going to have to fight one over here, too!” This was an apt statement for such a symbolic performance on the band’s home turf.

Elsewhere, the Dischord Records co-founder told the audience: “It’s inconceivable to me… that with billions of dollars that are being spent in the Middle East that we can’t spend more for the people who are dying in the streets here! As this country begins to fold up on itself economically, we throw ourselves into yet another war to divert people’s attention from the problems here in America.”

In their 2001 book, Dance of Days: Two Decades of Punk in the Nation’s Capitol, Mark Andersen of punk activist organisation Positive Force DC – who had a role in the protest – and Mark Jenkins describe the run-up to the January 12th protest performance.

The write: “The day before the event, a heavy snowstorm hit the city. The next day, temperatures nudged into the 40s and the snow melted, but it was cold and rainy. With the country preparing for war, police blanketed the White House area. Despite the weather, around 3000 people showed up, including rarely-seen old allies like Squip (Tomas Squip AKA Onam Emmet of Beefeater and Fidelity Jones). As the protesters beat on oil barrels, drums, tin cans, and kettles, the organisers wondered what to do about the show.”

Continuing: “Playing on an unprotected stage in the rain could expose musicians and crew to potential electrocution. At one point, the rain stopped, only to begin again just as the band was ready to go. Organisers and musicians huddled on the stage, trying to decide what to do. Finally, feeling the gravity of the political moment, MacKaye said simply, ‘Let’s fucking do it!’ All available hands scrambled to uncover the gear and prepare for the chancy performance.”

Elsewhere, the pair note how MacKaye and the band blended the theme of the performance into their songs: “MacKaye prefaced (‘Repeater’) with a comparison to DC’s own war and the wish that while ‘we seem to have become accustomed to the hundreds that have died here, I hope we can never become accustomed to the tens of thousands that might die in the Middle East.’ The crowd joined MacKaye in counting off the chorus’ ‘1, 2, 3.’ The song’s desperate screech led to a lonely exhortation to ‘keep count.’ As MacKaye methodically recited ‘10,000… 20,000… 30,000… 40,000… 50,000… 60,000… 70,000… 80,000… 90,000…’ – the potential body count in the adventure about to erupt – the song rose to its painful climax.”

As with every Fugazi show, more information can be found on the Fugazi Live Series website. Launched in 2011, it includes information and details on all of the band’s 1000+ performances, with nearly 900 concert recordings also made available.

Watch Fugazi play in front of The White House below.