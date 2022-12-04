When David Bowie tried to fly on stage









David Bowie was known for his eccentric stage personas that he adopted during the 1970s, whether this is Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane or Halloween Jack. Bowie expertly merged music with theatrical performance, once stating, “I didn’t particularly feel comfortable performing as a straight-ahead singer on stage. My interest had always been in one of the better word multimedia-type situations. I liked the idea of combining theatre, music, and the whole atmosphere of creating for the stage.”

The musician often indulged in some crazy on-stage antics, especially during his Ziggy Stardust era. He even claimed that Ziggy “wouldn’t leave me alone for years. That was when it all started to go sour. My whole personality was affected. It became very dangerous. I really did have doubts about my sanity.” During this period, he “got carried away enough to perform an impromptu strip and gave my best shot as a 120lb sumo wrestler.” Bowie even simulated fellatio on Mick Ronson’s guitar in 1973, which resulted in plenty of press.

However, one of Bowie’s most daring acts was attempting – and failing – to fly. During a performance at Salisbury City Hall on June 14th, 1973, fans were lucky enough to witness Bowie as Ziggy for one of the final times; he ditched the character just a few weeks later. However, fans also had the pleasure of seeing Bowie’s attempted aviation, which resulted in him faceplanting the floor.

At the beginning of the show, momentum was created by a voice booming over the audience, asking, “ARE YOU READY FOR BOWIE?” Then the spokesperson said, “Welcome to the fantastic and successful world tour, including the United States of America, Japan, and now, his home country of the United Kingdom—David Bowie!” Fans went wild as Bowie played his set, which included a series of costume changes. He wore several designs by Kansai Yamamoto, including a one-legged knitted bodysuit, a cloak, and a tiny woodland creature patterned bodysuit.

The band took a short break before returning to play a few more tracks, including a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’. Then, Bowie decided to perform his audacious stunt. According to an audience member, the musician climbed onto a PA stack with his arms outstretched before leaping onto the stage. According to keys player Mike Garson, “I thought, ‘This guy thinks he can fly.’ There may be some acrobats [who] could have handled that. He’s a pretty rubbery guy, but I know it was too high. He went flying past me at the piano and just wiped out.”

Despite his fall, Bowie continued performing, only this time with a chair for assistance. He decided to perform some more covers – ‘White Light/White Heat’ by The Velvet Underground and’ Round and Round’ by Chuck Berry. As he introduced the latter track, he updated fans on his condition: “Personally, I think I’ve broken my ankle. No, not really, but it hurts a bit. If you wanna make this next one work, you’ve gotta work together ’cause I’m gonna do this one sitting down.”

Below is some rough audio from the show.