When AC/DC’s Angus Young was attacked on stage by a fan









AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has carved out a unique space for himself in the pantheon of rock music. The schoolboy guitarist fuses the upbeat blues of figures such as Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters with the visceral sentiment of his ultimate idol, Jimi Hendrix. Whilst these influences might be familiar faces, Young’s style is unerringly distinctive. He has a host of memorable riffs to his name, including ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’, ‘T.N.T.’, ‘Thunderstruck’ and countless others. Swaggering, punchy and infinitely catchy, there’s no surprise that masses of guitarists cite the Scotsman as their hero.

It’s not very often that we can say that a band is their guitarist, but with AC/DC, that sentiment runs true. The group have had numerous members come and go over the years, with Young presently the only founding member in their ranks. From their early Bon Scott-fronted days as the kings of rock ‘n’ roll sleaze – influenced by copious amounts of beer – to their later, more refined stadium-filling period, Young has powered everything AC/DC has put together.

Young once said of The Rolling Stones: “I don’t know anybody who’s gone to see any of those serious bands who’ve enjoyed it. They may say it was great, that the music was good, but somewhere during that set they were bored and were too scared to admit it.” There’s no wonder, then, that his records and shows are some of the most electrifying in rock.

Whilst he might be a purveyor of a hard-rocking good time, Angus Young is not to be messed with, as those who have tested his resolve have found out. If his words about The Rolling Stones were stinging, his actions at a show in Arizona in 2000 demonstrate the force behind the schoolboy uniform and duckwalk. Let this serve as a warning; don’t take him for a ride.

When AC/DC were playing that evening in Arizona, Angus Young was twice provoked by a fan seemingly trying their luck. The first time they tried it, Young batted the situation away. However, the second time was enough, as the fan nearly ruined it for everyone else in attendance.

So what occurred? When Young was midway through the breakdown of 1977’s ‘Bad Boy Boogie’, the ‘fan’ threw a glass of beer at the musician. Unphased, Young simply pointed them out to security. Then, as the second drink drenched him, he furiously removed his guitar and popped down to where the fan was standing.

In a stroke of genius, instead of getting overly physical, Young let his words do the damage whilst hilariously pinching the assailant’s nose. The fan was then swiftly escorted out of the venue by security, much to the glee of everyone else.

Revisit the moment below.