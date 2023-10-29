What was lost in the 2008 Universal Studios fire?









In the summer of 2008, Universal Studios Hollywood went up in flames. A blowtorch had been used while roof repairs were being completed but had not been allowed to cool down completely. As a consequence, a fire started to spread across the studios, leading to 17 injuries, the destruction of sets and attractions, and the loss of a still unconfirmed number of music masters.

The fire took out the studio’s King Kong attraction and a set from Back to the Future before it reached a vault full of video and audio tapes, the latter belonging to Universal Music Group. Following the news of the fire, Universal played down the effects. “We had no loss, thankfully,” a spokesperson told Billboard at the time.

“We moved most of what was formerly stored there earlier this year to our other facilities. Of the small amount that was still there and awaiting to be moved, it had already been digitized so the music will still be around for many years,” they explained.

Just 11 years later, those claims were disputed by a New York Times investigation which would suggest that the masters of hundreds of artists were lost to the flames, from jazz greats Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald to folk legend Joni Mitchell.

The list seemed to collate names from almost every music genre, including popstar Nelly Furtado, film-scoring aficionado John Williams, alternative icons Nirvana, Sonic Youth and Nine Inch Nails, and rap legends Eminem and Tupac Shakur. Even a Martin Luther King Jr recording made the list – the loss seemed insurmountable.

The reveal was a stark contrast to the initial reports and sparked reactions from artists named. Some artists, including Nirvana, affirmed that they were unaffected, while others were stirred to action by the report, with the likes of Soundgarden, Tupac and Tom Petty filing lawsuits against Universal Music Group. Despite increasing outcry, Universal suggested that the new report still did not accurately reflect the events of June 1st, 2008.

Eventually, the studio confirmed 19 artist names who had their masters affected by the fire. Among the losses were some huge names, including Elton John, Beck, R.E.M, and, strangely, Nirvana. The studio also named four artists who hadn’t been on the New York Times’ original list. 15 years on from the incident, the reports still seem to conflict – we may never know how much musical material was truly lost to flames.

Though it differs from the far lengthier list detailed by the New York Times investigation – which alleges 100s of lost tapes – find the list of artist losses confirmed by Universal below.

What was lost in the UMG fire?

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Bryan Adams

Beck

David Baerwald

Jimmy Eat World

Elton John

Les Paul

Michael McDonald

Nirvana

Peter Frampton

R.E.M.

Sheryl Crow

Slayer

Sonic Youth

Soundgarden

The Surfaris

Suzanne Vega

White Zombie

Y&T

See more 26 years ago today, we were in Bob Lang’s studio recording “You Know You’re Right” – the last song Nirvana would ever record. Neither that tape or any of our other album masters were affected by the @UMG vault fire. https://t.co/8iTFjmtQiw — Nirvana (@Nirvana) January 30, 2020