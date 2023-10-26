What happened to Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’arcy Wretzky?









D’arcy Wretzky, the enduring bass player of the Smashing Pumpkins, held a significant role in the band’s inception and initial rise to fame during the 1990s grunge era. She was a fundamental member of the rock group, contributing her talents to their first five albums. However, persistent tensions among band members led to Wretzky’s departure, as years of artistic discord and emotional strains ultimately severed the creative partnership.

While crafting their second album, Siamese Dream, in 1993, Billy Corgan made the unconventional move of re-recording guitar and bass parts that were originally contributed by Wretzky and guitarist James Iha. Corgan, who has been candid about his bandmates in the past, openly expressed his frustration in an interview with Spin, stating, “I gave them a year and a half to prepare for this record … yet they continue to keep failing me”.

When Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was released in 1995, it was evident that the band’s internal dynamics had grown strained. Corgan, once again, chose to voice his sentiments, this time via an online message board in 2005. Regarding Wretzky’s departure, he stated: “It is not a matter of anyone’s fault, so much as it is my distrust of her in the studio coupled with her apparent slow descent into insanity and/or drugs (take your pick)”.

Following a brief tour in April 1999, during which all four original members performed together for the first time since 1996, Wretzky made the decision to depart from the band with aspirations of venturing into an acting career. Shortly thereafter, she found herself arrested on a drug possession charge, an incident that led to Corgan presenting a notably different narrative regarding the circumstances of her departure from the Smashing Pumpkins.

Was D’arcy Wretzky fire from The Smashing Pumpkins?

“[She was] fired for being a mean-spirited drug addict who refused to get help,“ Corgan later wrote. Wretzky didn’t, in fact, pursue an acting career but instead found solace in rural living on a horse farm in Michigan.

In 2009, she revealed that she felt unfit for Smashing Pumpkins’ rock and roll lifestyle. However, she did end up having a few run-ins with the law, spending time in jail in 2011 due to missed court dates and later facing a drunk-driving charge.

Despite Wretzky’s claim that Corgan once rescinded an offer for her to join the band’s Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, Corgan later stated: “Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.”

When Wretsky finally gave her first interview in 20 years, she revealed her side of the story, pointing to Corgan’s seemingly unrelenting habit of appearing brash. “Billy loved to humiliate people and shame people in front of other people,” she said.

“It was incredibly abusive, and I was the only one who would fight back. I just got to the point where I couldn’t fight anymore, and I needed to leave.“