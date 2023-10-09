What happened to Q Lazzarus? The unknown story of a musical genius who simply disappeared









Even if the name Q Lazzarus doesn’t ring a bell, most have probably encountered her hit ‘Goodbye Horses’ at some stage, whether it played during a rewatch of The Silence of the Lambs or randomly popped up on a Spotify playlist. While the song has gained a dedicated cult following, Q Lazzarus’ story goes far beyond this iconic track.

Unlike many artists who experience broad recognition with a defining hit, Q Lazzarus, born Diane Luckey, exited the music scene following the release of ‘Goodbye Horses’ in the mid-1990s. She deliberately retreated from the public eye, keeping her activities and location concealed, transforming her into a captivating enigma in the music realm. Her mystique persisted for many years, with only a few occasional appearances in the 1990s, until her new occupation was unveiled much later.

Being a cornerstone of synth-pop and dark-wave, ‘Goodbye Horses’ established itself as an enduring piece known for its endearing musical compositions, evocative vocal performance, and cryptic lyrics. Lines such as “transcendence over those who see the world as only earthly and finite” made it an ideal anthem for the gothic rock subculture, influencing dark art across various mediums, including film, television, and video games.

Following a serendipitous encounter, Luckey first shared a demo tape that included the song with director Jonathan Demme during a taxi ride. This led to the track’s inclusion in his crime comedy film Married to the Mob. He then featured it prominently in The Silence of the Lambs, following which it became a focus of re-imagination for many artists that followed.

Afterwards, Luckey disappeared from the public eye until 2015, a time when she was discovered working as a bus driver in Staten Island. She was still making small but significant differences in her local space after filing a lawsuit against a Hasidic bus company for not hiring female bus drivers. Then, in August 2019, director Eva Aridjis crossed paths with Luckey when she utilised her car service in New York City. This chance encounter led to their collaboration on a documentary about Luckey’s life, titled Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus, scheduled for release in 2023.

After Luckey died in July 2022 from an unknown illness at the age of 61, Aridjis revealed that they were “just preparing to film the final scenes when she tragically and unexpectedly passed away”. However, she added that the film contains numerous stories about “Luckey’s years ‘underground’ and the dozens of crazy experiences she’d had”. Aridjis also said that Luckey gave her “a huge sack of cassette tapes” featuring music recorded during her time in New York City and London during the ’80s and ’90s.

While much of Luckey’s life story remains shrouded in mystery beyond her well-known hit, her influence on individuals beyond the music world is undeniable. As Aridjis explained: “As her close friend, I am heartbroken knowing I will never see her again, and I am devastated for her family. Q had a spirit that was truly unique and irreplaceable, not just for her loved ones in their daily lives but to the creative community as a whole.”

Concluding: “As her collaborator, I am now more determined than ever to get her incredible story and amazing music out into the world. The film will no longer end with her comeback concert and her ‘resurrection’ — but I am glad that the world will still get to hear her story — in her own words and through her own songs – a precious task which she entrusted me with and which I will be forever grateful for.”