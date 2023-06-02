WGA may not end strike despite potential DGA deal









The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been striking since May 2nd in a quest to secure better rights and pay for writers, protection from AI, fair streaming residuals, and more.

The organisation have now revealed that the strikes will most likely end differently than they did in 2008. The previous strike saw the WGA secure a deal with the Directors Guild of America (DGA), putting an end to the campaign after 100 days.

Now, the WGA has shared a detailed email about the status of the strike, explaining (via Variety) that a similar “divide and conquer” approach won’t work this time around, as “that strategy, however, depends on divided unions,” and currently, many Hollywood guilds are united.

They explained, “The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the rest that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if unions are divided.”

The current issue is that the DGA are only interested in pursuing a small handful of the WGA’s problems, although the latter says the strike will not be over until all of their needs are met, “Our position is clear: to resolve the strike, the companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our full agenda.”

The DGA are primarily interested in securing negotiations surrounding streaming residuals, seemingly ignoring other significant complaints, such as the lack of protection regarding the use of AI.

The WGA wrote, “The AMPTP should have made a fair deal with writers by May 1st. But they didn’t, as they are seemingly intent on continuing their efforts to destroy the profession of writing. For the last month, writers have followed in the footsteps of many generations before who went on strike to secure their collective future in this business.”

“We will continue to march until the companies negotiate fairly with us. We do it now with the support of our sister guilds and unions, and we will support them whenever it’s their turn. The era of divide and conquer is over.”