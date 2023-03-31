Weyes Blood performs ‘God Turn Me Into a Flower’ live on ‘Colbert’









During her appearance on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weyes Blood performed ‘God Turn Me Into A Flower’ from her album And In the Darkness, Heart Aglow.

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow arrived last November, following Natalie Mering’s previous Weyes Blood LP, 2019’s Titanic Rising. In the lead-up to the album’s release, she dropped music videos for ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ and ‘Grapevine.’

In a four-star review of Hearts Aglow, Far Out’s Tom Taylor wrote: “There is an unabashed sense of grandeur to the mixes—if she reaches two minutes and thinks a sudden wind chime might add something, then it’s going in.”

The performance is a naturally ethereal affair. Weyes blood is quickly confirming herself as one of the most essential vocalists around, and this is just another performance that confirms it.

You can watch Mering’s performance of ‘God Turn Me Into A Flower’ above.