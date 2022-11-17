Weyes Blood discusses her retelling of Narcissus myth on new single, 'God Turn Me Into A Flower'









Ahead of her highly-anticipated fifth album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Weyes Blood, real name Natalie Mering, has released a new single – ‘God Turn Me Into A Flower’. The song is the last single to be released before the album drops on Friday, November 18th.

Mering reworked the classic myth of Narcissus – a hunter who becomes so obsessed with his own reflection that he stares at it until he dies – to create a commentary on the digital age.

In an interview with NME, Mering shared, “I’d been trying to figure out what exactly was the crux of why everything felt so selfish and strange. Colloquially, it’s become this idea that he was obsessed with himself, that he saw himself and was just obsessed with it. But the real crux of it is that he didn’t recognise himself. He was obsessed with the reflection, but he didn’t realise it was just him.”

She continued: “All of our mistakes in the human race come down to this: we are continuously using these technological frontiers to strive closer to something, not realising that it’s our own death. By destroying the planet, we destroy ourselves.”

“At the end of the myth, Narcissus gets turned into a flower, which is symbolic for something that’s just kind of pliable and goes with the flow of the universe. And ultimately, it’s soft. That’s the approach you have to take with all the uncertainty and irrevocable change that’s happening right now. If everything’s gonna fall apart, don’t be weak. Become soft.”

