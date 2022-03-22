'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler claims she wasn't invited to the Oscars









Steven Spielberg made a return to the world of cinema last year with a project that he had been planning for a long time now. His version of West Side Story became a critical success, starring the likes of Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler alongside others such as Ariana DeBose who delivered breakthrough performances in the new musical.

West Side Story ended up nabbing multiple nominations at the Academy Awards this year, including Oscar bids for Best Picture and Best Director. The film also managed to garner nominations in the technical categories but it failed to achieve the financial success that is usually associated with Spielberg films and is yet to break even.

With the Academy Awards ceremony approaching soon, many are excited about it since the Oscars have become a cultural event. However, the film’s star Rachel Zegler revealed that she wasn’t given an invitation to the ceremony even though she is a part of one of the most prominent films of 2021 which has received a lot of nominations.

On Instagram, Zegler claimed that she has looked into the process of getting an invitation but it doesn’t seem to be likely since the Oscars are just around the corner: “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

According to the actress, she felt disappointed but was also proud of her own work. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage— I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie,” Zegler added.

Watch the new trailer for ‘West Side Story‘ below.