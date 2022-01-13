Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation adds Richard Ayoade









Having recently revealed the news that Wes Anderson will be adapting the Roald Dahl story, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix, casting news has already begun to leak out from the project, with the recent news announcing Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade will be joining the project. Written and directed by The French Dispatch filmmaker, the film will be released following his work on Asteroid City, a film currently in post-production.

Quite why Richard Ayoade has never appeared in a Wes Anderson film before we’re not quite sure, with the actor carrying the same dry wit, vintage style and genuine class of the filmmaker himself, whilst audiences will see Rupert Friend in the director’s upcoming release, Asteroid City. Friend and Ayoade join the already announced cast members for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley.

Adapted from the book by the iconic storyteller Roald Dahl, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a little different from the author’s usual work being an obscure amalgamation of fact and fiction. Infusing fantasy into the magical life of Dahl, the book is a collection of short stories that tells the real-life story of the writer’s ascendance whilst entertaining the reader with all the imagination and wit of his imaginative writing style.

Having already proven his proficiency for animation with the likes of Isle of Dogs and the Roald Dahl adaptation Fantastic Mr. Fox, there is truly no better director to take on this challenge than Wes Anderson. As well as the impressive cast already announced for the upcoming film, there is no doubt we will also see Anderson mainstays Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody also involved.

Take a look at the trailer for Wes Anderson’s first Roald Dahl adaptation, Fantastic Mr. Fox, below.