Wes Anderson explains why his movies are viewed as pretentious









In a new interview, director Wes Anderson explained why his movies are sometimes viewed as being pretentious. Anderson’s films are often heavy on the visual aspect without too much of a direct narrative.

Anderson admits that his style can sometimes put the average audience member off. “But that stuff is in there for the same reason that everything else is,” he recently told The Times.

“I’m just seeing what I can do to make it better,” he added. “And it’s not my deliberate intention to make something unfamiliar or complicated. And I know the one thing you can’t say is, ‘Well if you didn’t like it would you just see it again?’”

Still, the director feels that his films may be better understood by casual viewers if they did a little research on it beforehand and maybe even gave it a second shot if they didn’t enjoy it the first time.

“But sometimes I feel that it helps to know the movie to see the movie,” he continued. “And then when you see it a second time it can be a different experience. But people who don’t like the movie tend not to want to do another round. You can only ask so much.”

Wes Anderson’s next film is set for release next week (June 16th). Asteroid City features an ensemble cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton and many other big names.

Check out the film trailer below.