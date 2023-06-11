Wes Anderson does not want to see your Wes Anderson memes: “I’ll immediately erase it”









Director Wes Anderson has said in a new interview that he does not want to see any memes that people make about him. In fact, he’s protected himself from seeing such content online.

The TikTok hashtag #wesanderon often features amateur-made clips of people doing normal activities but with Anderson’s symmetrical cinematography and iconic colourful palette.

The hashtag has over a billion views on the platform, but the memes don’t end there for Anderson, as there have also been several AI-generated trailers made with Anderson’s film style in mind, including one for ‘Star Wars: The Galactic Menagerie’.

“I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff,” Anderson recently told The Times. “If somebody sends me something like that, I’ll immediately erase it.”

Anderson will tell anyone who sends him such content, “Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.” He added, “Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?'”

“I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it,” the director further reiterated.

Check out the trailer for Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City below.