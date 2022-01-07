Wes Anderson to direct Roald Dahl's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'









Is 2009’s Fantastic Mr Fox Wes Anderson’s greatest ever film? Quite possibly. Starring George Clooney, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Meryl Streep and Willem Dafoe, the film oozed with the charm of Roald Dahl’s original novel whilst adding a vibrant modern twist that director Wes Anderson is so famous for. Fans of the modern animated masterpiece, rejoice, as it has been announced that the director is due to return to the world of Dahl with his story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

A collection of short stories that obscure fact and fiction, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar includes stories about how Roald Dahl became a writer, whilst infusing reality with the imagination of the British writer’s magical mind. Such is the perfect project for Wes Anderson, having already proven that he and Dahl are a match made in heaven, whilst also displaying a proficiency for animation in 2018’s Isle of Dogs and sections of 2021’s French Dispatch.

The only individual currently tied to the project is the Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch whose British sensibilities will no doubt pair nicely with the quaint animation of Roald Dahl. Expect Wes Anderson mainstays Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody to make an appearance in the film somewhere along the way too.

Cumberbatch enjoyed a particularly impressive year in 2021, appearing in the year’s highest-grossing film, Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, as well as Jane Campion’s Netflix drama, The Power of the Dog. Tipped for Oscar greatness, Campion’s extraordinary revisionist western is worthy of all the plaudits coming its way, with Cumberbatch helping to elevate the film with his impressive lead performance.

