Wes Anderson claims people in film industry are entering “direst straits” due to ongoing strikes









Acclaimed director Wes Anderson has commented on the ongoing strikes from the Writer’s Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Asteroid City director was asked how he sees the strike and where he sees it going in the upcoming months.

“Well, it’s so complicated,” Anderson said. “I mean, I have a slightly different point of view, because I’m old. I have some savings. But it feels like yesterday when I was experiencing the same vulnerability as many of the younger writers who [are striking].”

“I know that feeling — it’s so familiar — of anxiety and uncertainty,” he added to the publication. “Their lives are completely led up to wanting to do this job, and suddenly they’re not finding a way to function.”

A number of actors who appeared in Asteroid City pulled out of recent promotional appearances due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Anderson’s next project, the short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, was completed before the strike and is set to premiere on Netflix on September 27th.

“But what can I say?” Anderson claimed. “I mean, I hope they figure this out soon because people are starting to enter into the direst straits, and they’re counting on being able to go forward.”

“The leadership of these guilds have to find an answer. They’ve got to come together,” Anderson articulated. “Not that it depends on them, it’s just that, somehow, the deals have to get made.”

Watch the trailer for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar below.