Werner Herzog on why he finds the Kardashians fascinating: “The poet must not avert his eyes”









Werner Herzog, the renowned German auteur, is a man of multifaceted tastes. Known for his unflinching exploration of the human condition in films like Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fitzcarraldo, Herzog’s artistic curiosity extends far beyond the realms of traditional cinema. His penchant for unearthing profound insights from seemingly banal sources is no secret.

Herzog is an avid reader, believing “all the good directors do”. He doesn’t discriminate regarding literature, as he explained during an interview with The Guardian. “It doesn’t even have to be great literature,” he said. Herzog recounted a recommendation from his friend Errol Morris, a fellow documentary filmmaker, who suggested he read a book by a “failed lion tamer” who had lost an arm to a lion. Despite asserting it to be a “bad book”, Herzog nonetheless found this book to be a treasure trove of human insights, and he drew parallels between such unconventional literature and the world of trashy entertainment.

“It is the same with trash movies, trash TV,” Herzog mused. “WrestleMania. The Kardashians. I’m fascinated by it. So I don’t say read Tolstoy and nothing else. Read everything. See everything.” It’s an apt mantra to encapsulate Herzog’s philosophy, which extends beyond literature to embrace all forms of media – including the often-derided realm of reality television.

For Herzog, the Kardashians represent a unique sociocultural phenomenon. They have become symbolic figures of modern celebrity culture, their lives scrutinised and commodified to an extraordinary degree. Herzog’s interest in their narrative is not one of endorsement but examination. The director subscribes to the idea that the Kardashians’ story reflects our times, a phenomenon that merits consideration – no matter how bizarre it may seem.

It’s an acknowledgement of their place in contemporary society, a mirror through which we can examine our own preoccupations, values, and aspirations. As Herzog stated, like the lion tamer book, “It gives you fabulous insights into human nature.” He believes that by immersing oneself in and understanding the allure of such shows, we might gain insights into the human condition itself.

A refreshing contrast to some of the more snobby artists in the industry, Herzog’s perspective challenges us to reevaluate our preconceived notions. He encourages us to engage with diverse forms of media to not avert our eyes from what we might deem “trash”, for within, there may be unexpected profundity. Whether it’s the allure of a reality TV series family or the notion of our reality being a computer simulation, the director is always curious and interrogating what’s around him.

Herzog’s fascination with the Kardashians is not about celebrating their fame but rather about understanding the cultural and psychological forces that have propelled them to the forefront of our collective consciousness – what these cultural institutions say about us, which in turn can prompt the artist to ask themselves what they want to say about themselves. As Herzog aptly says: “The poet must not avert his eyes”.