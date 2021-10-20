Wembley Stadium will offer sign language for all its live concerts









The management board at Wembley Stadium have announced that all concerts from June 2022 onwards will offer sign language to accompany any live performance.

This move will make it the first UK venue to offer British Sign Language as a guaranteed service at every live event in what is being hailed as a progressive move towards a more inclusive environment for fans of the live experience.

Whilst in the past, sign language has been part of certain shows, this move represents the first time that it can be relied upon without any pre-booking for all deaf consumers, thanks to Performance Interpreting Ltd..

Ed Sheeran will officially launch the service when his mathematic symbols tour comes to London in June next year.

The announcement was made by Head of Event Operations, Paul Smyth, whose statement read: “We are delighted to be able to offer British Sign Language for our customers at every concert moving forward. We pride ourselves not only on being an inclusive stadium to be enjoyed by all but also for leading the way in terms of best practice within the industry.”

Adding: “We pride ourselves not only on being an inclusive stadium to be enjoyed by all, but also for leading the way in terms of best practice within the industry.”

Before concluding: “We look forward to hosting our Deaf customers at future gigs and hope that they feel the benefit of this vital service at Wembley Stadium.”

Comments