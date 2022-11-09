"Weird Al" Yankovic explains how Daniel Radcliffe came to star in his biopic









American singer and comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic has recently discussed how British film star Daniel Radcliffe, most loved for playing the role of Harry Potter, came to be cast as Yankovic in his upcoming biopic.

The musician revealed how he noticed Radcliffe and became impressed after watching him on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show, where the actor performed a special talent. “He performed ‘The Elements Song’ by Tom Lehrer,” said Yankovic. This is the tongue-twister of a song that ticks off the Periodic table’s elements, which Radcliffe does with impressive ease.

The singer then shared how this song presented Radcliffe to him in a certain way. “You have to be kind of a big nerd to memorise that,” he said, and after seeing it, he thought, “here’s a kindred spirit. This guy gets it.’”

The former child star revealed to NME this month how taken aback he was when he found out he was considered for the part. “When I was approached, I thought, ‘That’s really cool, but I feel like there are people closer to Al, physically’,” Radcliffe said.

He also shared how everything came together once he got through the script. “I didn’t get at all what the premise of the film was,” he shares. “Then I started reading the script and realised, oh, naturalism and accuracy is not part of their game.”

Radcliffe also explained how he found the motivation to take the part through his girlfriend’s love for the comedian and his work. “That was when my induction into the fold really began,” he said. “Every road trip or Christmas, there will be an Al soundtrack. There’s a lot of Al in our lives,” Radcliffe added.

The actor also pokes fun by stating: “If it hadn’t been good I could never listen to Al again, but I also might well be single and would certainly never be allowed to see the in-laws again.”