Weezer play ‘Buddy Holly’ for striking writers at Paramount Studios









American rock group Weezer have added themselves to a growing list of musicians to treat striking writers to a free performance. The band, comprised of Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner, joined strikers outside Paramount Pictures' studio to play a passionate acoustic set.

Part of the set was filmed by striking Disney writer Brittney Jeng. The striking Writers Guild of America members joined the Los Angeles band in a singalong of their classic 1990s hit ‘Buddy Holly’. They also played ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Island In The Sun’ elsewhere in the set.

Jeng wrote on Twitter: “Thanks [Weezer] for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!!”

Earlier in May, Imagine Dragons treated striking writers to an acoustic performance outside of Netflix’s headquarters, playing classics from their oeuvre like ‘Radioactive’, ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Enemy’.

At the time, singer Dan Reynolds told TMZ: “We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators. We have many friends who are writers. The writers are the ones who make all of the magic happen. My greatest joy comes from these people — the writers.”

See more What happened? This happened!!! Gah! Impromptu performance at the Paramount lot! Thanks @Weezer for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong #WGAstrike #weezer pic.twitter.com/iGhivf3RfF — Brittney Jeng (@PurpleBJenga) May 18, 2023