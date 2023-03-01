The Wedding Present announce new album ’24 Songs’ alongside UK tour dates









The Wedding Present have announced a new album called 24 Songs. Last year saw the Leeds-formed outfit release two new tracks every month as a double A-side 7-inch record. Now, they have comprised each of the tracks as a compilation album, which will also include five bonus tracks, including one featuring the band’s original guitarist Peter Solowka.

The band’s only constant member David Gedge revealed: “When it came to compiling the ’24 Songs’ album, I decided not to sequence the tracks in chronological order. With six sides of vinyl, you have six ‘beginnings’ and six ‘ends’ to play with, and I felt that the opportunity to build some kind of a musical journey was too good to miss”.

He added: “Listening back to this collection, I have to say that I genuinely believe that, for this project, The Wedding Present have recorded some of the best tracks in our history. I loved releasing the singles, but it’s satisfying to have them all rounded up together.”

24 Songs will be available in three separate formats: a Triple LP on grey vinyl and limited-edition transparent mint green vinyl with 2 CDs, a Deluxe Double CD, which includes lyrics and extensive sleeve notes by David Gedge and the Standard Double CD. The Wedding Present will be celebrating the release of the album with a UK tour, in which they will play the songs from 24 Songs, as well as revisit a number of older classics.

Check out the tour dates below and our interview with the band here.

The Wedding Present 24 Songs Tour:

May 2023

Tuesday 16 – Edinburgh Liquid Room

Wednesday 17 – Hull Welly

Thursday 18 – Colchester Arts Centre

Friday 19 – London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Saturday 20 – Manchester O2 Ritz

Sunday 21 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Saturday 27 – Norwich Arts Centre

Sunday 28 – Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms