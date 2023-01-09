We Are Scientists take a disco turn with new single ‘Settled Accounts’









We Are Scientists - 'Settled Accounts' 4

We Are Scientists remain one of the most durable bands of the indie era. To some extent, that is down to how endearing they continue to be. The fun-loving duo are in this game for the laughs, and their funky new single is another light-hearted gem to unwind to and add a bit of mirrorball mirth to a dismal January.

Speaking about the disco-inclined new single, Keith Murray said: “It’s nice that things have come full circle. Strident old Keith would have argued that funk was the one true musical genre. And here we are, with our funkiest tune yet.” And strident proves is an apt adjective, given that the track has a bold air of carefree liberation.

Murray adds: “When I was a younger, more brazen guy, I was incredibly steadfast in my beliefs. Everything I liked was not just ‘enjoyable,’ but ‘categorically good,’ the people I hung out with were not just ‘fun people,’ but the ‘best gang,’ the ideas I subscribed to were not just ‘interesting,’ but ‘fundamentally correct.’ These days, I’m just way less sure about everything.”

Poppy and hook-laden, the song doesn’t try to reinvent any wheels, but it does attempt to grease yours into movement. With a toe-tapping rhythm and a Chic guitar sound, it is a simple sunny anthem that you can’t begrudge—why would you want to? It might not stack up alongside the P-Funk empire but should get toes a-tapping all the same.

The song comes from We Are Scientists’ forthcoming eighth LP, Lobes, which is due for release on January 20th, 2023. It follows last year’s Huffy, and based on the singles so far, it continued in a similar vein to that effort.

