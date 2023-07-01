Watch Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck in the new Donnie & Joe Emerson movie trailer









Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck are set to star in a new movie focussing on the unlikely benefactors of vinyl reissues, Donnie & Joe Emerson. The movie is titled Dreamin’ Wild in honour of their 1979 debut album of the same name.

Donnie and Joe Emerson grew up in Fruitland, Washington, a place with a population of 751. You could just about fit the entire town on the same flight, thus, when it comes to gathering up the necessary organic hype to make a wider impact the brothers were heavily handicapped from the get-go.

When ‘Baby’ was released, the single that resurged their musical career 30+ years on from its release in 1979, it didn’t gather up much traction and the boys simply had to jump back on the tractor and get back to work.

Now, however, they are a beloved cult act and their original pressings are preciously prised among vinyl collectors. At the point that the album was rediscovered, Donnie Emerson and his wife Nancy were struggling to maintain a recording studio business. This is the tale that the Roadside Attractions-produced indie film will focus on.

The film stars Casey Affleck as Donnie Emerson, Walton Goggins as Joe, and Zooey Deschanel as Donnie’s wife, Nancy, and a vast supporting cast of Noah Jupe, Chris Messina, Beau Bridges, Doug Dawson, and McKenna Ralston.

The film is due for a limited theatrical release on August 4th with production now complete on the project. It was written and directed by the Academy Award and Emmy-nominated Bill Pohlad.

