Watch the trailer for Tom DeLonge’s directorial debut, ‘Monsters of California’









Blink-182 vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge has released the trailer for his debut feature-length as a director. The film is titled Monsters of California.

The musician has announced that the movie will premiere in theatres on October 6th and has also shared a trailer to go alongside the news. Monsters of California follows a group of high school friends, including Dallas Edwards (Jack Samson). He discovers that his late father worked for the government on top-secret research.

Accordingly, he and his friends “embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government’s most guarded mysteries.”

“The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humour that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days,” DeLonge explained to io9.

He continued: “In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on.”

Notably, a creepy acapella version of the Blink-182 track ‘Aliens Exist’ from 1999’s Enema of the State plays in the trailer’s background. DeLonge also produced the movie’s score and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ben Kull and Ian Miller.

As well as Jack Samson, Monsters of California stars Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Camille Kostek, Richard Kind, and Arianne Zucker.

Watch the trailer for Monsters of California below.