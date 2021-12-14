Watch the new trailer for 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' starring Nicolas Cage









It seems as though Nicolas Cage has finally cashed in on his iconic cult of personality, as Lionsgate has released the very first trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring the actor as…himself.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the same mind behind That Awkward Moment starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows Nicolas Cage as a cash-strapped actor who agrees to take a paid appearance at a billionaire’s birthday party. Roped in by the CIA, however, Cage is really an informant tracking down the wealthy drug kingpin who also inexplicably has a new role in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Still with us? Nicolas Cage’s new film looks like a bombastic ride into the legacy of the actor’s own career, with the new trailer already mentioning the likes of The Croods 2, Gone in 50 Seconds, Face/Off and Con Air. Alongside Cage is a healthy supporting cast including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Jane, Sharon Horgan and Alessandra Mastronardi.

Nicolas Cage has ridden off the back of his own cultural popularity for many years now, though as a fantastic actor and an eccentric experimenter, he is capable of so much more than needless self-mockery. This latest version of the actor is a guise of quality, shallow in its actual creative value, as he has created an image formulated by his surreal influence over popular internet culture.

Without the guidance of filmmakers such as David Lynch and Mike Figgis, when left unchecked, Nicolas Cage is allowed to be left off his creative leash to benefit a film’s monetary value and impair its integrity.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released on April 22nd, 2021 in the USA and the UK.

