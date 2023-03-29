Watch the trailer for the series remake of David Cronenberg’s ‘Dead Ringers’ starring Rachel Weisz









Rachel Weisz is playing a pair of twins in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of David Cronenberg‘s 1988 film Dead Ringers.

The show is based on Cronenberg’s psychological thriller, which stars Jeremy Irons as identical twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle, who jointly run a highly successful gynaecologist practice. In the new series, Weisz plays gender-reversed versions of the characters with much of their dark relationship intact from the original movie.

The new trailer features Soft Cell’s 1981 hit ‘Tainted Love’, and appears to tease a different storyline from the film, focusing on womanhood and the twin’s experiments into how women can give birth, which have ethical implications. “You want me to grow you a baby out of nothing?” one of the pair says in the trailer. “Bring it on! Let’s do the research, let’s make anything happen.”

Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, Britne Oldford, Michael Chernus, and Emily Meade will be elsewhere in the cast for the Dead Ringers show. It was written and developed by Alice Birch, the mind behind the hit TV adaptations of Sally Rooney’s novels Normal People and Conversations with Friends. The first two episodes are directed by Sean Durkin, who helmed The Nest and The Iron Claw. Other directors are Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein.

Presently, it seems as if David Cronenberg has no involvement in the Dead Ringers show. His last full-length film was 2022’s Crimes of the Future. His next offering will be the supernatural drama The Shrouds.