Watch the trailer for new Rob Zombie film 'The Munsters'









Rob Zombie is returning to the world of cinema with a brand new project called The Munsters. It is actually a film adaptation of the eponymous television sitcom of the ’60s which revolved around a family of monsters who were very mild in comparison to the rest of their kind. Revivals of beloved classics are often dreaded by fans but Zombie is confident.

“Yeah, it’s 100 per cent in the spirit of the show,” the filmmaker said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he confirmed that he hasn’t deviated from the artistic intentions of the original and that the film will follow in its footsteps. “I didn’t want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the ’60s.”

There have been multiple reports about a film adaptation of The Munsters since last year and it looks like the project is finally ready for its release this September. Starring the likes of Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Daniel Roebuck among others, Zombie’s latest venture is shaping up to be an essential watch for fans of the director’s other works.

“I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot,” Zombie said. “I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren’t getting along, they have no chemistry. So that’s why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Philips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

He also added: “I made the colours sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colourful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion.”

Watch the new trailer below.