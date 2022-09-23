Watch the trailer for new M. Night Shyamalan film 'Knock at the Cabin'









M. Night Shyamalan has developed a curious reputation in the industry, primarily known for making bad films with the most bizarre twists. Last year, he confused audiences once again with his latest film Old which revolved around a group of people who discover a strange beach where ageing effects are accelerated.

Now, Shyamalan is working on a brand new apocalyptic, psychological horror film called Knock at the Cabin, which stars Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff. An adaptation of ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul G. Tremblay, Knock at the Cabin is expected to hit the theatres by February of 2023.

Earlier this year, Shyamalan posted updates on social media. He wrote: “One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Writer Paul Tremblay said in an interview: “Of course, it was thrilling to hear that he was interested as I’ve enjoyed a number of his movies. At the time, though, given my prior experience with the ups and downs and the waiting game of development, I’d heard lots of exciting names attached to or interested in my prior novels, and then things inevitably would fall apart.”

While talking about his response to the potential adaptation, Tremblay added: “When it became clear that not only was Night interested and attached, that the movie was, in fact, going into preproduction and then production, I then moved from cautious optimism to real-time excited.”

Watch the trailer below.