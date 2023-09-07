‘The Bikeriders’: Watch the trailer for Jeff Nichols’ new movie starring Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy









The trailer for Jeff Nichols’ new movie, The Bikeriders, has been released, teasing an exciting ride through 1960s America starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy.

The movie follows a biker gang called The Vandals, of which the three main actors are a part, although it appears that Hardy’s Johnny is the leader of the pack.

Comer stars as Kathy, the wife of Butler’s Benny, who fears her husband’s increasing involvement in the gang as Johnny suggests that Benny take over the role of leader. At one point in the trailer, Cathy reasons, “If he wants to ride a bike, he can ride a bike”.

Nichols’ movie is set to follow the gang as they find themselves caught up in illegal activity, such as prostitution and violence. No doubt taking inspiration from movies like Easy Rider, The Bikeriders pays homage to an era long passed.

Although the story and characters are fictional, the movie is inspired by a book of black-and-white photographs taken by Danny Lyon, which depict bike riders of the ’60s. Mike Faist will star as a fictional version of Lyon, who can be seen photographing the gang and even interviewing Kathy.

The Bikeriders is Nichols’ first movie since 2016’s Loving, which starred Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga and Michael Shannon. The latter will also star in the director’s new film alongside Norman Reedus, Karl Glusman, Toby Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman.

Watch the trailer below.