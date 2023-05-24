Watch the trailer for Tilda Swinton’s new A24 film, ‘Problemista’









The trailer for A24‘s new film, Problemista, directed by Julio Torres, has been released.

Torres stars in the comedy – his directorial debut feature – alongside Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, RZA, Catalina Saavedra and Greta Lee.

The director rose to prominence as a writer on one of America’s longest-running television shows, Saturday Night Live. Torres has also appeared in a host of other late-night shows, such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Torres also created the HBO Max show Los Espookys, which he also starred in. Noted for his surreal and offbeat humour, Problemista appears to translate this comedic style to the big screen, with the trailer teasing a series of unique characters. Swinton, known for playing eccentric roles, appears to do what she does best, starring as a defiant and brightly-clothed artist.

Meanwhile, Torres plays a struggling toy designer who has recently moved to New York to fulfil his dreams. The movie appears to have a magical quality, playing out in a twisted fairy-tale style. Clips from the trailer show characters disappearing into thin air, suggesting the film will stray from rigid realism and lean into the dream-like aspects of attempting to make it in the world.

The movie is set for release on August 4th, 2023.