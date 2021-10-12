Watch the brand new trailer for horror sequel 'Scream'









Time to reinvent the horror genre once more? The trailer for the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise has just been released on the day of the film’s re-release in cinemas, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

With strong vibes from Wes Craven’s 1996 classic, the brand new film centres on a woman returning to her hometown to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. The project will see franchise favourites like Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette return, while up-and-coming stars like Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy and Jack Quaid join the horror fun.

The film’s official synopsis from the press release reads, “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past”.

Continuing, the synopsis adds: “Neve Campbell (‘Sidney Prescott’), Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’) and David Arquette (‘Dewey Riley’) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar”.

Invigorating and imaginative, Scream’s success signalled a revival of the genre in 1996, sparking a revolution in horror that turned its back on the slasher popularity of old, whilst others murdered its legacy altogether. Imitating the delightful self-reflections of Wes Craven’s masterpiece, films like Scary Movie and later, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, became focused on a new brand of meta-horror, a sub-genre that looked to dismantle the past and reconstruct a future.

The return of the iconic Ghostface character will also be joined by Mike Myers of the Halloween franchise, as Halloween Kills looks to continue a brand new legacy for the murderous slasher villain.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Scream below.

