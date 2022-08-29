Watch Tool cover Led Zeppelin song ‘No Quarter’.









When it comes to essential elements and influences to the sound of progressive metal legends Tool, there are some names that are fairly obvious: Rush, Ministry, King Crimson, and the Melvins, among others. If you really dig deep, elements of Yes, Pink Floyd, Bauhaus, and even Joni Mitchell crop up in their style as well, but by and large, Tool seem to eschew the trappings of classic rock.

With one major exception: the band are huge fans of Led Zeppelin. During the band’s 2015 Holloween show, the members even dressed up as Led Zeppelin, with Maynard James Keenan donning a wig and flower power jeans in order to replicate the luscious mane of Robert Plant before busting into a sludgy version of the Houses of the Holy cut ‘No Quarter’.

Fans who recognised Tool’s outfits probably knew immediately what was coming. ‘No Quarter’ has been the band’s most-consistent cover since the very earliest days of the band’s existence. A version of the song appeared on their odds and sods compilation Salival, and interested fans can find multiple different versions of the track from across the decades of live performances that band have done.

In fact, ‘No Quarter’ is one of the few songs in the Tool setlist that hasn’t really changed much since its first performances. John Paul Jones’ eerie keyboards are played by Adam Jones on guitar, complete with discordant tones, and extended jam sections regularly push the track to the 11-minute mark. During the song’s nightmarish breakdown, Keenan lets loose with a guttural scream that is miles away from Plant’s high-pitched squeals.

In other words, Tool take a Led Zeppelin song and make it a Tool song. Tempo changes, multiple different sections, and heavy hang-banging riffs add new dimensions to Zeppelin’s psychedelic swirl. It’s somehow both a completely different arrangement and faithful to the spirit of the original ‘No Quarter’, illustrating just how reverential Tool are to the mighty Zep.

Watch Tool cover ‘No Quarter’ down below.