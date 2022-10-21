Watch Tom Hanks as grumpy old man in 'A Man Called Otto' trailer









The past few years have seen something of a resurgence for Tom Hanks, where he’s starred in everything from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Whilst both the aforementioned were lauded for very different reasons, a trailer has just been released for Hanks’ upcoming film A Man Called Otto, and it looks like a real heart warmer, and an absolute classic slice of the American actor.

It tells the story of the titular man, and for Hanks, the character represents something of a total inversion for the ones he usually plays, as he is a real miser, angry at the world in a kind of non-Christmas Ebenezer Scrooge kind of way. However, as the trailer shows, things do not stay this way, and when a young family move in near by, Otto lets the love in, and he starts to change.

The story goes that Otto is recently widowed, and he takes this anger out on the local community by arguing with almost everyone and having a general disdain for their pets. However, when he’s asked by his new neighbours to help out with their two young children, he starts to see that letting people in might be the key to happiness after all.

The film is a remake of the lauded Swedish comedy from 2015, A Man Called Ove, which was adapted from the book by Fredrik Backman. The director of the new film is Marc Forster, the mind behind celebrated flicks such as Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin. The screenwriter is David Magee, who worked on the former, and on the likes of Life of Pi and Mary Poppins Returns.

Starring alongside Tom hanks are Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton and Mike Birbiglia, and the film drops in the US on Christmas Day. As for a UK release, it is yet to be revealed.

