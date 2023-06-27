Watch the trailer for the new series of ‘Futurama’









The first trailer for the long-awaited revival of the comedy sci-fi series Futurama has been released online.

Premiering on Hulu on Monday, July 24th, the new series will be released weekly and consists of 10 episodes. The logline for the new series reads: “After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone”.

Encouraging fresh audiences to watch the show, the logline adds: “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles”.

First premiering back in 1999, the Fox series was created by Matt Groening, an American cartoonist better known for the iconic show The Simpsons. Regardless of the latter’s popularity, many believe Futurama to be consistently better.

The cast for the new series includes the likes of Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, John DiMaggio and Tress MacNeille.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series of Futurama below.