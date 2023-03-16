Watch the trailer for new Little Richard documentary ‘I Am Everything’









A new biopic has been announced of the late pioneering musician, Little Richard, titled Little Richard: I Am Everything.

The film has been directed by Lisa Cortés, and according to Rolling Stone, who co-produced the film, Little Richard: I Am Everything “tells the story of the musical pioneer while simultaneously exploring the black queer origins of rock music and how it was successfully whitewashed throughout American pop culture.”

The production was first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be in cinemas across America for one night only on April 11th before receiving a wider release on April 21st. Little Richard: I Am Everything promises to explore his childhood and highlight his “tenuous relationship with his own queerness and the way he struggled to live as his true self”.

Additionally, the film includes interviews with a series of scholars who examine the impact of Little Richard. It will also feature discussions from those who he inspired, including Mick Jagger, and Paul McCartney, who both shared emotional tributes following his passing.

McCartney shared on social media: “From ‘Tutti Frutti’ to ‘Long Tall Sally’ to ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ to ‘Lucille’, Little Richard came screaming into my life when I was a teenager. I owe a lot of what I do to Little Richard and his style, and he knew it. He would say, ‘I taught Paul everything he knows’.”

He added: “I had to admit he was right. In the early days of The Beatles, we played with Richard in Hamburg and got to know him. He would let us hang out in his dressing room and we were witness to his pre-show rituals, with his head under a towel over a bowl of steaming hot water he would suddenly lift his head up to the mirror and say, ‘I can’t help it cos I’m so beautiful’. And he was. A great man with a lovely sense of humour and someone who will be missed by the rock and roll community and many more.”

Watch the trailer for Little Richard: I Am Everything below.