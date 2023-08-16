Watch the trailer for Jimmy Page fan documentary ‘Mr Jimmy’









A trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Mr Jimmy, charting the meticulous journey of Japanese guitarist Akio Sakurai, who has painstakingly devoted himself to emulating the iconic Jimmy Page.

Sakurai’s passion for Page didn’t just stop at the music – he made every effort to encapsulate Page’s distinctive fashion, mannerisms and even specific gestures.

Directed by Peter Michael Dowd, who also served as producer and editor, Mr Jimmy was filmed over an expansive period of eight years, with Dowd meticulously tracking Sakurai’s progress, capturing his transformation. The film will be distributed worldwide by Abramorama.

One of the film’s moments encapsulates Sakurai’s unexpected encounter with his lifelong idol in a diminutive Tokyo club. Dowd details this encounter: “It’s like Yo-Yo Ma meeting Bach. And that moment changed Akio’s life forever. The blessing and affirmation that he received that evening from Mr Page gave Akio the confidence to leave Japan, move to California, and eventually perform on stages all over the world.”

Continuing, Dowd explains, “To earn that respect of Mr Page, Akio worked for 30 years, painstakingly studying the live arrangements of Led Zeppelin’s work. And on that one night in Tokyo, it all came to fruition.” Dowd explained how Sakurai performed a note-for-note rendition of the classic ‘Dazed and Confused’ – a controversial song thought to be plagiarised from Jake Holmes.

Dowd’s journey in creating the film was filled with challenges. “It’s been an eight-year journey to make this film. Perhaps correctly, many people thought I was nuts to attempt a film dependent on the music of Led Zeppelin. I don’t know if I was naive, mad, or what, but I just thought, let me try my best to make a beautiful film that captures Akio’s tireless, pure pursuit of homage, and somehow everything will work out.”

Thanks to Led Zeppelin’s endorsement, Mr Jimmy is enhanced by the original tracks, allowing viewers to appreciate Sakurai’s unwavering commitment to the legendary guitarist fully.

Watch the trailer below.