Watch the trailer for ‘Finestkind’, starring Jenna Ortega









The trailer for a new movie, Finestkind, featuring Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, has been released.

The thriller, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, will be available for streaming on Paramount+ from December 15th. He has previously written screenplays for movies such as Mystic River and L. A Confidential, with the latter earning him an Academy Award for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

Finestkind follows two brothers, played by Toby Wallace and Ben Foster, who join forces after years of estrangement with the intention of running a successful fishing business, only to find themselves involved in organised crime.

The project is one of many upcoming movies for Ortega, who rose to prominence in 2022 after starring in a series of horror-related projects, leading her to be dubbed a modern-day scream queen.

Ortega appeared as the titular character in the Netflix series Wednesday, alongside credits in movies such as Scream, Scream VI and Ti West’s slasher X.

Alongside Finestkind, Ortega is set to star in Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s classic comedy. She will also appear opposite Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn and feature in a currently untitled project by Waves director Trey Edward Shults.

Watch the trailer below.