Watch the spectacular new trailer for ‘Barbie’









The first full trailer for Barbie, based on the iconic Mattel toy, has been released by Warner Bros.

Starring Margot Robbie as the title character, the movie features a baffling supporting cast that includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Behind the camera, the Little Women director Greta Gerwig helms the project alongside her partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, who delivered White Noise in 2022.

Speaking about the movie in November 2022, Gerwig stated that she thought the new movie might be a “career-ender”. “It was terrifying,” she stated: “I think that was a big part of it, I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”.

Gerwig explained that her fear of taking on the project helped to push her to make a more interesting film, stating, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is”. Continuing, she added, “When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘Ok, I probably should do it’”.

